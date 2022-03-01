Record rainfall to start the week, and there’s more wet weather on the way – Kris

Get ready for another day of muddy paws, filthy cars and rain-soaked kids on the way home from school. Many locations, including Spokane, reported record rainfall today, and there’s more on the way. Expect rain overnight tonight, with snow levels soaring to the highest mountain tops. It is also going to be breezy overnight, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. That will gobble up a lot of snow, if you even have any left! Meanwhile, morning lows will be right around our average highs! We’ll start the day out in the mid 40s. Highs will climb all the way into the mid 50s, which is more than 10 degrees above average and the warmest weather we’ve had so far in 2022. We should get a fairly long break in the rain for the first part of the day on Tuesday. However, the steady rains will return Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The chance of rain continues through Thursday. A cooling trend will bring our temperatures back to average, and it will also bring our snow levels down around 3,500′. Theres still a chance of some mountain showers beyond Thursday, but most locations will begin drying out for a seasonable weekend.