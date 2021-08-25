Record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Kootenai Health

by Olivia Roberts

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A record number of COVID-19 patients are being treated at Kootenai Health.

As of Wednesday, 96 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Kootenai Health, surpassing the previously reported record.

The hospital reported on Wednesday 37 patients required critical care.

Kootenai Health said on Tuesday it had tied a record of 91 people hospitalized. The same number of people were hospitalized at Kootenai Health in December 2020.

The rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes as the more contagious Delta variant continues to grip the country. Kootenai Health said 97 percent of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

