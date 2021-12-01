Record highs on the way for a balmy first day of December – Kris

You still have time to get your winter coat to the dry cleaner, but this unseasonably warm weather won’t last much longer so don’t delay. In the meantime, Wednesday is going to be exceptionally WARM! It’s the first day of December, but the temperatures are going to be in mid-April territory. Our forecasted high of 58° will break the record of 57° set back in 1925. It’s not going to be a bright, sunny day. Clouds will continue to stream through the region and bring a chance of light rain in north Idaho.

It will be a little bit cooler on Thursday, but we should still climb into 50s, which is about 15 degrees above average. Friday will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the lower 40s. Even so, that’s about 5 degrees above average. We will stay in the 40s through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a little bit of light mountain snow, but for the most part we will be dry until late Sunday. Widespread showers are likely to start the work week with mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.