Record-high daily COVID-19 cases reported in Washington and Idaho

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Coronavirus cases reached record-high levels in Idaho on Tuesday when health officials reported 1,781 new cases in just one day.

The new cases have surpassed the state’s previous record for people testing positive in one day by 88 cases.

Over 85,125 people have now tested positive for the virus in Idaho. Of those cases, just over 9% have been reported in the Idaho Panhandle, where another 204 people tested positive on Tuesday. 798 people have now died statewide.

Washington also continues to see record-high numbers, with over 2,600 people testing positive since health officials last reported.

In Spokane, another 234 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, marking a slight dip compared to previous days. Just this past weekend, nearly 1,000 people tested positive over a three-day span.

We set another record for new COVID cases in a single day today – over 2600. We need everyone doing their part to stop this virus. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 18, 2020

