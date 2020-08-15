RECORD HEAT across the Inland Northwest this weekend

The end of the summer season looms on the horizon, but the extremely hot weather on the way for the weekend will make you forget that Fall is not far away. High temperatures Saturday will climb into the lower 90s, but that’s just the beginning. Sunday, the weather will really get hot, and high temperatures are expected to reach record levels in Spokane. The forecasted high is 100°. The record high for Sunday is 99°. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will take effect Sunday afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening.

There’s an added concern with the triple digit heat: fire danger. There is a small chance of thunderstorms Sunday night through Tuesday night. Meanwhile, temperatures will slowly cool through the forecast. However, temperatures will remain above average through next week.