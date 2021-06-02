Record-breaking heat hits the region today – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Are you prepared for record-breaking heat? High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s today.

Around dinnertime, temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees.

Here’s a look at current records and forecasted highs:

Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, June 2:

  • Record heat today
  • Heat advisory in effect for most of the region
  • Another hot one Thursday
  • Cooling this weekend

It will be sunny and hot again Thursday with a Heat Advisory in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m. Temperatures are cooling into the weekend.

