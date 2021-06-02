Record-breaking heat hits the region today – Mark
Are you prepared for record-breaking heat? High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s today.
Around dinnertime, temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees.
Here’s a look at current records and forecasted highs:
Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, June 2:
- Record heat today
- Heat advisory in effect for most of the region
- Another hot one Thursday
- Cooling this weekend
It will be sunny and hot again Thursday with a Heat Advisory in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m. Temperatures are cooling into the weekend.
