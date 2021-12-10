Recirculating threats reported at Chase Middle School not credible, SPS says

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several students at Chase Middle left school on Thursday over concerns about a reported threat.

An email from Principal Heather Chase said the threat was not credible and stemmed from a social media post the district was made aware of last week.

“SPS immediately worked with local law enforcement to investigate the origin of the social media posts and the circumstances surrounding them, ultimately determining no credible threat to staff or students,” Chase said. “The same social media posts recirculated at Chase Middle School today.”

Chase said the threats are intended to “disrupt the learning environment” and encouraged parents to continue sending their students to class.

“SPS works closely with law enforcement to assess all potential threats based on several criteria, including how specific, how targeted, and how viable a threat appears. We treat all threats — including those mentioned above — seriously and with immediacy, and we will continue working diligently to preserve the safety of our learning community.”

A spokesperson for SPS said no students went home because of the threat. However, we talked to multiple families who picked their kids up from school before the end of the school day.

Local law enforcement and Campus Safety Staff will be at CMS on Friday and Monday to continue to provide increased presence.

Schools across the country have been dealing with an increase in threats and this is just the latest of a string of threats reported at local Spokane schools. It comes on the heels of a deadly mass school shooting in Michigan, where the suspect made online threats before killing his classmates.

