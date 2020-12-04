Recent long term care center COVID outbreaks tied to superspreader wedding, GCHD says

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

GRANT CO., Wash. — A Grant County Health District investigation found that some long-term care center staff had attended the Adams County ‘superspreader’ wedding before returning to work, just as recent outbreaks at those facilities have taken the lives of eight people.

Three facilities — McKay Healthcare, Lake Ridge and Columbia Crest — all faced recent COVID outbreaks in mid- to late-November, the Health District reported. Seven people died, all over the age of 60, and then an eighth resident died at a care center in Ephrata.

Now, the Health District is saying that some staff members had attended a 300-person wedding in Adams County, which quickly became a ‘superspreader event.’ As of November 17, roughly 40 people had contracted COVID-19 from that wedding.

“Our investigations have determined that there were long term care staff who [attended] the wedding who tested positive for COVID,” said Health District administrator, Theresa Adkinson. “Direct [association] with patients is not known because they care for the entire unit.”

As it stands, 44 people have died from the virus in Grant County.

