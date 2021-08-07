Recent lightning could lead to more fires next week

An electric week of lightning across the Pacific Northwest led to many new wildfires and could lead to more of them next week.

Across Washington state, there were 1875 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes according to data from the Northwest Coordination Center (NWCC). The NWCC is responsible for organizing firefighters deployed in Oregon and Washington. Most of the strikes came on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning; over 1300!

Last night saw significant amounts of lightning in the PNW! From August 3 to 4 we saw 2,234 lightning strikes — 1,399 in Washington and 835 in Oregon.



There have been 56 open incidents and counting today — 31 confirmed fires and 25 smoke checks — due to last night's lightning storm. On a typical day this time of year, we see 10 to 15 open incidents.

Across the state line in North Idaho, the National Weather Service recorded around 200 lightning strikes between Monday and Friday.

Cool temperatures in the forecast this weekend should help keep any as-yet undetected fires from these lightning strikes under control. Hot weather is forecast again by the middle of the week, which could help these little fires become bigger ones. Anyone who sees smoke or flames while enjoying the nice weather this weekend should call local authorities and report it immediately.