Recent clear weather spawns “monster” dust devils in Washington

RITZVILLE, wash.– A recent string of calm, sunny weather gave birth to big dust devils in eastern Washington this week. Meteorologist and storm chaser Michael Snyder captured several large dust devils on Wednesday near Ritzville in Adams County.

I can’t believe I’ve lived in Washington State for 95% of my life and didn’t know just how crazy these dust devils can get here. #wawx Some of these are more impressive than many landspout tornadoes I see while storm chasing in the Great Plains. pic.twitter.com/gx4KXuuQDN — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) September 2, 2021

#wawx Best dust devil day yet. Monsters roaming eastern Washington today. pic.twitter.com/KAcrkyDIbu — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) September 1, 2021

Snyder estimates that the largest dust devils he chased down were over 1,000 feet high and had winds around 60 mph Snyder says he targets the fields west of Ritzville when he wants to chase dust devils, which can pop up with the right conditions between April and September.

While dust devils look like a tornado, the conditions needed to create them are completely different. Dust devils form best over smooth land that absorbs a lot of heat. Fallow or recently harvested fields are perfect for this. A clear, sunny day is important for dust devil formation since the ground has to be well heated over the course of the day. Calm winds also help create hotspots in the fields. Once this hot air just above the ground starts to rise, low pressure is formed which draws in more hot air from all directions. This creates rotating winds that pick up dirt and debris and becomes a dust devil. Cooler temperatures a couple of thousand feet off the ground help to create stronger dust devils by causing the hot air near the ground to rise faster.

how dust devils form

One reason why these dust devils are so spectacular is the extreme drought gripping the Inland Northwest. Soil moisture is about as low as it gets in eastern Washington, which means there’s plenty of loose dirt to get blown around dust devils. In fact, many of these small-scale vortex winds we don’t see because there’s not enough debris getting picked up for us to see them. Famously, volcanic ash from the Mount Saint Helens eruption in 1980 helped people see many “ash devils” later that summer.

Dust devils usually don’t cause any problems except for moving all that dirt, but they can cause minor damage to buildings, trees, or cars if a strong one runs into something. Winds in the strongest dust devils can reach over 60 miles per hour.

Dust devils in eastern Washington pale in comparison though to what’s found 245 million miles away on the planet Mars. Dust devils on the red planet can reach as high as 12 miles high!

A 12 mile high dust devil on the surface of Mars

