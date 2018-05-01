Reba Mae Plath

Reba went home to Jesus on April 24th after a long battle with dementia.

She was born in Spokane on December 4, 1934 to Donovan and Marjorie Walser and lived most of her life here. Reba graduated from North Central High School in 1952 and married Don Christenson in 1953. They were married until 1967 and had four children together.

Reba remarried in 1970 to Arthur Plath and they had one daughter. They were long-time attendees of North Hill Christian Church. After Art passed away in 2007 she joined the Hillyard Senior Center.

Reba was an avid reader and worked at the public library for many years. She was also a bookkeeper for Plath Construction until she and Art bought Dinghy’s Tavern. Reba had many hobbies including traveling, sewing, gardening and boating. She also loved watching the Mariners, Seahawks and her grandkids sporting events. In her earlier years she participated in many golf tournaments and bowling leagues.

Reba is survived by her five children: Don Christenson of Marysville, Sue Coyle (Mike) of Winnemucca, NV, Cheryl Avery of Spokane, Diana Gunter (Ken) of Lynwood, and Lynda Newman (Kevin) of Deer Park; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Sunset Chapel located at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205, on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:30PM.

