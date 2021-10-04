Ready to get spooked? Check out these chilling Halloween events

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s spooky season and the Inland Northwest has plenty of events to get you in the Halloween spirit. Thrill-seekers and families alike can find some ghostly entertainment at these haunts:

Scarywood

The famous Silverwood theme park takes a chilling turn this month as it returns for the famous Scarywood event. With five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and almost all of Silverwood’s most well-known rides, the park is sure to impress. Ticket prices vary by date.

Unit 55

If you’re a fan of puzzles and bone-chilling entertainment, Unit 55 hosts actor-driven escape rooms, a spooky overnight camp-out and an outdoor escape experience that lasts six hours! If you’re looking for special effects makeup, costuming, face painting and set design, Unit 55 offers services to assist as well.

Terror on Sierra

Looking for a classic haunted house? Terror on Sierra uses professional visual effects and creepy costumes to scare whoever is brave enough to enter. Tickets are available at the door for $5 and runs from Oct. 25-31. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Escape Spokane

Escape Spokane has a special spooky rendition of an escape room. “The Haunting of Room 13” gives guests one hour to free themselves from the mysteriously haunted manor. Tickets are $28 per person.

Haunted Zip-line Tours

A unique way to be terrified. Mica Moon Zip Tours gives adrenaline seekers the opportunity to zip-line through a haunted forest. Hidden jump-scares pop out throughout the zip-lining experience. The adventure includes a shuttle and ATV ride, hot cocoa and a three hour zip-line tour for $98.

Spokane Hobbit House

Fans of “The Hobbit,” can visit Spokane’s unique Hobbit House–modeled after J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. The house hosts a socially distanced trick-or-treat event Fridays in October from 6-8 p.m. The attraction is great for younger children. Because of COVID, the host asks that guests abide by COVID safety guidelines.

