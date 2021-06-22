Ready for the heat? Here’s how you can keep your home cool on a budget

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s already hot outside and it’s about to get even hotter.

We all know this heat can be dangerous. When it reaches those peak hours of the day, it’s best to stay inside. But how exactly do we keep our homes cool without blasting the A/C all day?

“Summer and I are not the best of friends,” said Nicole Bishop, Marketing Coordinator with Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP).

When temperatures start reaching the triple digits, it can feel nearly impossible to stay cool.

“I don’t love the warm weather. I would much rather be cool than hot,” said Bishop.

Like so many of us, Bishop often finds herself looking for ways to stay comfortable.

“Do I want my home to feel more comfortable or do I want my energy bill to go up?” she said.

However, you don’t necessarily have to choose between the two. SNAP has an Energy Conservation Coordinator whose job is to figure out the most cost-effective ways to keep your place cool.

The basic tips: Keep the thermostat above 72 degrees when possible, unplug electronics when they’re not in use, and invest in a good fan.

If you have a ceiling fan, you’ll want to make sure it’s going counterclockwise.

“That’s you’re going to get your real cooling on that. It’ll raise the heat up and keep the cooling down toward you,” said Bishop.

Closing your blinds, using LED light bulbs, and sealing doors and windows can also help.

If you’re still struggling to keep the heat outside of your home, SNAP offers professional help through their Weatherization Program.

“We’ll come in, we’ll investigate and repair your insulation to keep the warm air in in the winter and cool air in in the summer,” Bishop said.

To find out if you qualify for the program, you can fill out an application HERE.

