NBA star Steph Curry holds live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

NBA All-Star Steph Curry has live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

The spread of information about COVID-19 has been proven essential to stop the actual spread of the virus. NBA All-Star and one of the most well known celebrity athletes in the U.S., Stephen Curry wanted to reach the younger generations. The best way? Instagram Live.

Curry had a 40-minute conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on the social media platform.

Dr. Fauci has become one of the most trusted voices in the fight against spreading coronavirus, and is part of the White House coronavirus task force.

Link to full conversation between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Steph Curry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vCBtE7_6jg&feature=youtu.be

With an average of 50,000 viewers tuning in to the conversation, Curry asked several questions of Dr. Fauci with the intention of reaffirming the importance of social distancing and all of the other recommended actions to prevent spreading the virus.

Curry opened up the conversation by saying “That’s really one of the reasons I wanted to have this Q&A…and hopefully reach a different demographic or people that, you know, are interested in the facts of what’s going on. Because you see all the different visuals of people at the beach, at parks, like in crazy public gatherings and not really adhering to that social distancing kind of concept.”

Millennials and members of Generation “Z” get a majority of their news online and on social media platforms, so Curry collecting and releasing information on Instagram will hopefully spread information to those generations. This demographic is also perhaps the most curious about how the U.S. will determine when things may go back to normal.

“That’s what we deal with on a daily basis, what we sit down in the Situation Room at the White House every day to go over that. What you need is you need to see is the trajectory of the curve start to come down. We’ve seen that in China. They went up and down. They’re starting to get back to some normal life. They’ve got to be careful they don’t reintroduce the virus into China. But they’re on the other end of the curve. Korea is doing that. They’re starting to come back down. Europe, particularly Italy, is in a terrible situation. They’re still going way up.”

If anyone listening to the Instagram live conversation was doubting it, one of Curry’s final questions made it clear how important all of these measures are right now.

“We’re not overreacting, right?” Curry asked Fauci.

“You’re absolutely right,” Fauci responded to the two-time MVP. “This is serious business.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.