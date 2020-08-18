Raymond Edward Naccarato

Raymond Edward Naccarato was born May 2nd, 1949, to his parents Frank and Lucile Naccarato at Newport Community Hospital in Newport, WA. His twin sister, Rita, was born 20 minutes later. Raymond and Rita joined their three brothers, Jerry, Lee, and Keith at the family home in Priest River, ID. Jyll, Curt, and Lori came years later. Raymond lived his entire childhood in Priest River, ID and attended school there from 1955 until 1967. It was at this school where Ray met many of his lifelong friends.

Raymond graduated from high school in June of 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army on August 19th, 1969. He spent 4 months in training in St. Louis, MO, before he was deployed to Vietnam on 01/11/1970. He was stationed in Vietnam until 01/10/1971. During his service in Vietnam, Raymond was a cook for the Colonels. After Vietnam, Raymond was stationed at Fort Richardson Army base in Anchorage, AK until he was discharged on February 22nd, 1972.

Raymond returned home to Priest River, ID after being discharged from the Army. It was then that Raymond started his family. His daughter, Annisa, was born November 8th, 1972. His daughter Amanda followed on August 7th, 1974 and last, but not least, his daughter Angela was born on June 2nd, 1978. During these years, Raymond built several homes in Priest River, Idaho. He finally built his forever home on West Settlement Road and that is where he raised his family.

He worked for Merritt Brothers painting their logging trucks and equipment. During his employment there, Raymond had a tragic accident and ended up losing an eye. He was soon to be known as the one-eyed painter. His meticulous painting skills became well known in the Priest River area. Before long, Raymond opened up his own auto body repair and painting business at his home. He continued to work for Merritt Brothers during the day and at his home business at nights and on the weekends.

As a child, Raymond spent hours assembling model cars and painting every little part of them. He even made little engines that ran off a 9-volt battery to race them around in the basement of his parents’ home. His love for cars and painting was very apparent at a very young age.

Raymond is survived by his 3 daughters, Annisa Naccarato, Amanda (Steven) Stewart, Angela (Aaron) Porter, 6 grandchildren, Allison, Erik, Nathan, Brynne, Reed and Josie, 3 Great Grandchildren, his brothers, Jerry, Lee (Linda) and Curt (Teresa), his sisters, Rita, Jyll, and Lori (Mark), 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 6 great nieces, 7 great nephews, 3 great grand nieces, 7 great grand nephews, and numerous cousins and friends.

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Lucile, his brother, Keith, his brother-in-law, Eddie, his niece, Tiki, his grandparents, Fred and Frances LeBert and Antonio and Carmella Naccarato, all of his Aunts and Uncles, several of his cousins and many good friends.

There will be a public viewing on Friday, August 21st, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport, WA. Raymond’s funeral will be held on August 22nd, at noon at the Old Settlement School House at the Italian Settlement in Priest River, ID. He will then be laid to rest with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, ID. A luncheon will follow at Popeye’s on Main Street in Priest River, ID immediately after the service. Everyone is welcome. Our family would like to thank all of you for all of the heart felt prayers and condolences. Your kindness during this difficult time in our lives has been overwhelming. In lieu of flowers or cards, Raymond had asked that you would make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. St Jude’s was Raymond’s favorite charity. He donated to them on a regular basis. He would always say, “Just trying to help as many kids as possible.” Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C714f88cd304d4c2b4a2e08d84385be8f%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637333588996371482&sdata=p2D3cBS%2BqlkVt65CmYFYnJFw%2FmlSERe8vjm%2FVqYbwhk%3D&reserved=0>.