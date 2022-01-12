Raymond A. Taylor (67) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on January 6, 2022, at Valley Vista Care Center. He was born to Albert and Dorothy Taylor on January 30, 1954, in Spokane, WA. Raymond grew up on his family’s ranch near St. Maries. Born with Down Syndrome and other health issues, his mother opted to home school him. His father worked for the railroad, and Raymond admired him. Raymond understood while his father was at work, he would get a lunch break, so Raymond gave himself a lunch break every day too. Although Raymond never really learned to tell time, his internal clock was impressive. He knew the time without even looking at a clock. He enjoyed his shows specifically I Love Lucy and all sort of Westerns. He also enjoyed a delicious meal. His nieces and nephews were special to him, he loved them very much and he loved spending time with them. Although he was never able to receive a diploma, his nephew worked for Gonzaga, and made sure he got his own diploma from Gonzaga, a treasure of which he was immensely proud. Raymond was such a joy to be around, and he enjoyed putting a smile on people’s faces. Volunteering gave him joy, so he would accompany Marilyn to the Senior Center to volunteer, and he was given the title and a plaque as the official button cutter. He physically was unable to tell a lie and would give a fib away with his facial expressions. His smile and kindness was contagious and will be missed by all of his family and friends. Raymond is survived by his brother Bill and Marilyn Taylor of St. Maries, ID and sister Dorothy Carol and David Bishop of Lorene, TX. Also surviving him are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Brown. There are no services planned at this time.