Raw interview: Mother of Freeman shooting victim shares her story

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nothing will ever bring back Sam Strahan, but this week, his family got a some closure.

Sam was killed four years ago when a gunman opened fire at Freeman High School.

It’s been a long four and a half years since that awful day, but this week the shooter pleaded guilty to Sam’s murder.

4 News Now sat down with Sam’s mother, Ami, shortly after the plea agreement. For the first time, she shares her side of the story.

RELATED: Mother of teen killed in Freeman shooting reflects on the time since she lost her son

READ: Freeman school shooter pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.