Deputies: Hours-long standoff ends in Rathdrum, wanted man arrested

Leroy S. Wilske mug Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

RATHDRUM, Idaho– A more than five-hour-long standoff with a wanted man in Rathdrum ended with him being taken into custody.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4 p.m. on Thursday a deputy tried to find Leroy Wilske, 46, who was wanted for stalking, burglary and theft. The deputy said he saw Wilske drive a car up to a home and then go inside.

The sheriff’s office said multiple attempts were made to contact Wilske and ask him to leave the home. He didn’t listen and barricaded himself inside, investigators said.

That’s when the SWAT Team was called in to help.

Finally, at about 9:10 p.m., Wilske was taken into custody on his warrant and other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

This wasn’t his first run-in with the law in North Idaho. The sheriff’s office said Wilske has been arrested 22 times in Kootenai County for drug and alcohol offenses.

