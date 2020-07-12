Rathdrum PD: 2-year-old girl, father missing

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Police need your help finding a 2-year-old girl and her father.

On July 10, 28-year-old Franky Cheyney picked up his daughter, Leigha, for the weekend in Rathdrum that afternoon. They were supposed to go to Cheney’s home in Benewah County yesterday evening. However, they have not been seen since they left Rathdrum.

They were last seen in Cheney’s silver 1996 Chevrolet 1550 Z71 pickup truck. It has Idaho license plate 3B62214. In the bed of the truck is a blue off-road motorcycle.

Leigha is 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, stripped shorts and pink shoes.

Cheney is 5’07”, weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sleeveless t-shirt with a logo that says, “Adept Construction.”

The route back up to Benewah County that family said he would’ve taken would be to go south on Highway 41 to I-90. From there, he would’ve drove to Coeur d’Alene where he would’ve turned onto Highway 95. Cheney would’ve gone south to Sanders Road into Benewah County.

If you see Leigha, Cheney or the truck, you’re asked to call the Rathdrum Police Department at 208-687-0711.

READ: Level 2 evacuations issued for fire burning 2,000 acres northeast of Wenatchee