Rathdrum man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 31-year-old Rathdrum man has died from injuries he sustained in an ATV crash.

The Idaho State Police said Joshua D. Edelblute passed away Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Saturday when he was driving the ATV on State Street; police said he lost control, rolled on the road and was ejected from riding on the side of the ATV.

ISP said he was not wearing safety equipment.

