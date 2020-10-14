Rathdrum church suspends services due to COVID outbreak

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A North Idaho church has suspended services for at least two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Several members of the congregation at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Rathdrum have tested positive for the virus.

A visit to the church’s website shows that all services have been halted through October 25.

A representative for the church said it will be praying to resume service that day, but a decision on that cannot be made at this time.

