Rapid tests to be available at SFCC testing site on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – People needing a rapid COVID test this holiday season will be able to get one at Spokane Falls Community College.

The Spokane Regional Health District has partnered with the Washington State Department of Health and Discovery Health MD to implement holiday hours at the mass testing site.

Rapid tests will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on December 24 and December 31 in lieu of the standard lab-based PCR test. The testing site at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center will be closed those days.

The rapid tests will be available for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with the virus. Test results will be available within an hour and delivered through a secure online portal. Those who test positive will receive a phone call.

Online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, but not required.

Spokane Falls Community College is located at 3410 W Whistalks Way in Spokane.

