Rams place Kupp on COVID-19 list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Just days after playing the Seahawks in Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver and former EWU Eagle Cooper Kupp on the COVID-19 list.

The Rams announced it in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, but didn’t say if Kupp himself tested positive or if he had close contact with someone who had.

#LARams transactions:

• signed QB Blake Bortles

• activated OT Bobby Evans from reserve

• placed RB Darrell Henderson on IR

• placed WR Cooer Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list

• waived DB Dee Virgin from the practice squad — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2020

Kupp grew up in Yakima and played for EWU from 2013-2016.

He had eight catches for 66 yards against Seattle last weekend.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. They’ll also be without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who broke his thumb against the Seahawks.

