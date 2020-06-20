Rainy weather expected to clear for a partly cloudy, dry Father’s Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will see a chance of thunderstorms and showers on Saturday, but things will start clearing up in time for Father’s Day.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated thunderstorms have the chance to develop Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds.

You can expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with high’s reaching 75.

Those clouds will clear out after the weekend, making way for beautiful, sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday.

Spokane will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms today before warming up early next week. By Tuesday, high temperatures will reach into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WLH28mamRU — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 20, 2020

