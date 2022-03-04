Rainy this evening, and then we dry out just in time for the weekend – Kris

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to track through the region this evening. These storms will produce brief heavy downpours and small hail. You might also hear an isolated rumble of thunder. However, expect dry conditions overnight.

There will still be plenty of puddles left to jump tomorrow morning on the way to work and school, but Friday will be dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun in the morning. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s, which is right about average. Skies will continue to clear Friday evening, setting the stage for a blue-sky weekend.

High pressure off the west coast will put the Inland Northwest in a cool, dry northwesterly flow for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We will stay dry through the start of next workweek, but there’s a possibility of changes on the way for the middle of next week including cooler, wetter weather.