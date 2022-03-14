Rainy for the first half of the week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with some scattered rain showers on Monday morning and snow showers up in the mountains and over the passes. We’ll see a break midday, but it won’t be long before an even wetter system moves into our area on Monday afternoon and evening.

Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the upper 30s with 40s to right around 50 in the afternoon.

Be ready for it to get soggy after lunchtime. Widespread rain will continue into Tuesday morning. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon, but scattered showers will still be hanging around and will bring rain, graupel, and even a few rumbles of thunder into the evening.

Skies clear fully for Wednesday with temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than earlier in the week. More rain is likely Friday and Saturday as this active early spring pattern continues.