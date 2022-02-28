Rainy days and warm temperatures ahead – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some potent moisture is heading into the Pacific Northwest, which even for the Inland Northwest means a lot of wet weather in the days ahead.

Temperatures will only dip into the mid 30s overnight and in some places temperatures may even rise as much warmer air settles over our area. Rain will continue through the night off-and-on with mountain snows above 3000 feet elevation. That snow level rise to between 4000 and 5000 feet on Monday morning and rise to over 6000 feet by Tuesday. There will be some notable consequences of this that we’ll discuss later.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will reach the upper 40s with rain possible at any hour of the day. Don’t leave home without the raincoat or umbrella, not just tomorrow but basically this whole week. Temperatures will reach the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. It will be very warm for late February/early March.

As the days go by, more snow will melt and could end up ponding near blocked storm drains and roads. Heavy rain over top of the mountain snowpack will lead to lots of melting snow and fast rising rivers and creeks across our mountain areas. A Flood Watch is in place until Friday for the Coeur d’Alene and St. Joe Rivers in Idaho. River forecasts project minor flood stage around Cataldo and St. Maries later this week. Other rivers and streams around the region will also see high levels more akin to late spring than late winter as the rain falls and snowpack melts in the middle elevations.

Temperatures will cool off a little by next weekend and the weather will turn less active. However, it looks like the crystal-clear sunny days aren’t coming back for a little while.