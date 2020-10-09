Rainy & cooler weekend expected – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

Here are your Four Things to Know for today:

Sun and clouds today continue today, but the cooler weather is moving in.

Above average temps today with a much colder, wetter Saturday expected.

We drop 10 degrees or more with rain Saturday.

Sunshine and some clouds today in advance of a cold front. Tonight, we get clouds showers and cooler with rain Saturday morning followed by scattered showers through Sunday. Cloudy Monday with more showers Tuesday.

