Rainy & cooler weekend expected – Mark
Happy Friday!
Here are your Four Things to Know for today:
Sun and clouds today continue today, but the cooler weather is moving in.
Above average temps today with a much colder, wetter Saturday expected.
We drop 10 degrees or more with rain Saturday.
Sunshine and some clouds today in advance of a cold front. Tonight, we get clouds showers and cooler with rain Saturday morning followed by scattered showers through Sunday. Cloudy Monday with more showers Tuesday.
