Rainy & cooler weekend expected – Mark

Happy Friday!

Here are your Four Things to Know for today:

Sun and clouds today continue today, but the cooler weather is moving in.

Above average temps today with a much colder, wetter Saturday expected.

We drop 10 degrees or more with rain Saturday.

Sunshine and some clouds today in advance of a cold front. Tonight, we get clouds showers and cooler with rain Saturday morning followed by scattered showers through Sunday. Cloudy Monday with more showers Tuesday.