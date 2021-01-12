Rainy and breezy for Tuesday, and then a very windy Wednesday -Kris

A strong and complicated storm system will bring warm, wet and windy weather to the Inland Northwest. The light rain is already in progress around the region, and that will continue overnight and into a soggy Tuesday. Heavy mountain snow is expected. Winds will gradually pick up. Wind gusts of up to 20 mph are possible overnight, with gusts of up to 30 mph possible on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be more than 10 degrees above average, topping out in the mid 40s.

The rain will start tapering off late Tuesday, but the winds will begin ramping up. A HIGH WIND WATCH will take effect late Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday evening. Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are possible. That’s plenty strong enough to down trees and cause wide-spread power outages.

Cooler, quieter weather returns on Thursday. For the first time this year, temperatures will be down around average. Expect dry and mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of some mountain snow showers.