Rainboots, umbrella, rides to school; you’ll need it all for Friday – Kris

It’s all about the rain for Thursday night and Friday. No snow. Just rain, courtesy of an atmospheric river over the Pacific Northwest. It is not going to be an especially cold rain. Temperatures will start out in the mid 40s and climb into the 50s for highs. The steady precipitation might taper off a little bit from time to time, but we won’t dry out completely until late Friday night into Saturday.

Expect a break in the wet weather for Saturday, but another round of showery precipitation will move in early Sunday morning. Hit and miss showers with breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday. There are early hints of some accumulating snow toward the end of the seven-day forecast.