Rain, windy and warm for Monday, then rain/snow Tuesday night into Wednesday- Mark

Your 4 Things to Know this week — wind and precipitation all week long before cooling down into the end of the week.

The rain today is expected to end around dinner time, then southeast winds kick up.

Looking at today’s highs, it’s looking warmer across much of Washington today.

There will be rain in the lower elevations ending around 4 p.m. today with some heavy mountain snow. Tuesday will be dry and gusty, with another day of rain on Wednesday before cooling toward the end of the week.