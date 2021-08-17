Rain, wind and more smoke on a cool Tuesday – Matt

There’s a lot going on in the weather around the Inland Northwest today! First of all, it’s going to be dramatically cooler on Tuesday and for many days to come. Highs will only hit the low to mid 70s today with lows dropping into the mid 50s tonight.

The reason why we’re cooling off so much is a storm system sweeping down out of Canada. That means we’ll have a few light showers this morning, mostly in Idaho, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain today will be north of I-90 around the WA-ID state line. There’s a Flash Flood Watch for Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties today because of the threat of heavy rain over wildfire burn scars.

High winds will also follow in behind this front today. Look for gusts as high as 35 mph in the Spokane area this afternoon with gusts as high as 45-50 mph in Okanogan County. A Wind Advisory is in effect today for valleys along the Okanogan River.

Showers will head south overnight, but any rain over the Palouse tonight and tomorrow morning will be isolated. Smoke will also be blown south from fires in Canada and northern Washington, so air quality is still going to be sketchy at times for the next several days.