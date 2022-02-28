Rain, wet and windy – Mark

It’s sure a rainy Monday!

And the rain isn’t done yet. It’s sticking around tonight and continuing into Tuesday.

Here is a look at the rest of your day: it’s rainy, but we’re seeing warm temperatures.

Our highs are above average for this time of year.

We’re also seeing above-average temperatures for overnight lows.

Rainy conditions continue for the next several days with windy and warmer temperatures. We’ll see some 50s then cool to average and dry out by the end of the week.

A dry and mild weekend is ahead.