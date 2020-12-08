Rain tonight with mountain snow and some freezing rain potential – Mark
Welcome to your Tuesday!
Clouds and mild conditions are expected throughout the day.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Mostly cloudy skies
- Some evening showers
- Mild temperatures across the region
- No snow = nothing to shovel!
We’re seeing above-average temperatures for this time of year, with low to mid 40s across the region.
Though it’s warmer today, there is a possibility we’ll see some freezing rain tonight and into early Wednesday.
We’ll see things dry out and cool down some into the weekend. Saturday night into Sunday brings a chance of rain and then light snow.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.