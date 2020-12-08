Rain tonight with mountain snow and some freezing rain potential – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to your Tuesday!

Clouds and mild conditions are expected throughout the day.

Tue Dayplanner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Mostly cloudy skies
  • Some evening showers
  • Mild temperatures across the region
  • No snow = nothing to shovel!

Tue 4 Things Am[1]

We’re seeing above-average temperatures for this time of year, with low to mid 40s across the region.

Tue Highs[1]

Though it’s warmer today, there is a possibility we’ll see some freezing rain tonight and into early Wednesday.

We’ll see things dry out and cool down some into the weekend. Saturday night into Sunday brings a chance of rain and then light snow.

Tue Planning 7day[1]

