Rain tonight with mountain snow and some freezing rain potential – Mark

Welcome to your Tuesday!

Clouds and mild conditions are expected throughout the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Mostly cloudy skies

Some evening showers

Mild temperatures across the region

No snow = nothing to shovel!

We’re seeing above-average temperatures for this time of year, with low to mid 40s across the region.

Though it’s warmer today, there is a possibility we’ll see some freezing rain tonight and into early Wednesday.

We’ll see things dry out and cool down some into the weekend. Saturday night into Sunday brings a chance of rain and then light snow.