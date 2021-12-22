Rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow-packed roads will melt into slush as we go through the afternoon and evening, just in time for the next round of wet weather to fall as rain tonight. Temperatures in the afternoon will hit the upper 30s to right at 40 degrees. That will melt some snow!

Passes and mountain slopes will continue to see snow though through this period of warmer weather. Temperatures tonight won’t dip below freezing except near the Canada border in the lowlands and valleys, so rain will continue into the early morning. We’ll flip back over to snow Thursday night and may see some icy roads tomorrow evening as a result.

Snowy weather will continue through the Christmas holiday weekend and into early next week, followed by bitter cold temperatures. The next week or two looks like it will feature a lot of impactful weather as frigid air looks like it may lurk just across the northern border through the new year and may come down our way a time or two.