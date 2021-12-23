Rain tonight, but there’s snow on the way for Christmas – Kris

It’s the last thing most people want to see in the days before Christmas; rain! With just over 48 hours until Santa arrives, it is raining over the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The rain will continue through Wednesday evening and into the overnight before tapering off. As you head out for the morning commute or last-minute holiday errands on Thursday, most of the roads will just be wet. Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight. However, cooler air will begin working its way into the area through the afternoon. Expect some hit and miss snow or rain showers. Most of the day will be dry.

Cooler weather is on the way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as a little bit of fresh snow for Santa. It won’t amount to much, however. Expect anywhere between a dusting and 2″. The snow showers will continue Sunday. Meanwhile, it still looks like we’re going to have some brutally cold weather next week. Temperature will start dropping Sunday and continue to plummet through the week.