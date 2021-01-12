Rain today with high winds tonight – Mark

A High Wind Watch is in effect tonight through Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 12:

Strong storm system

Rain all day, breezy

Heavy mountain snow

Strong winds Wednesday

Rain all day with winds later on.

It will be warm and wet statewide.

A strong storm system is hitting the coast and bringing rain today with winds Wednesday morning through the day. Wind gusts could be up to 50 miles per hour. Thursday will be mostly sunny with clouds and mild Friday through the weekend.