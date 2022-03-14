Rain Today, Tonight and into Tuesday – Mark

Get ready for some afternoon rain that should continue overnight.

Your 4 Things to know for March 14, 2022 are:

Expect a wetter afternoon

Overnight rain as well

Showers until Tuesday

Windy and mild temperatures

We’ll see some mild temperatures today, sitting around the upper 40s for most of the afternoon.

It’ll be mild again tonight, too. It won’t be too cold, but winds and rain could make it chilly.

Wetter weather is heading our way with more sustained rain this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow morning. There’ll be scattered showers on Tuesday with some possible thunderstorms. It dries up and gets cooler Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend.