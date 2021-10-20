Expect some light rain for your Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, October 20:

Wed Am 4 Things

Expect light rain from lunch to dinner. Then, skies will clear.

Wed Plan

We will have mild temperatures today. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Wed Highs

A quick hit of rain is in the forecast today. Expect morning fog and sunny conditions on Thursday.

Friday through the weekend will be rainy and cooler into next week.

Wed 4 Day

