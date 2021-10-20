Expect some light rain for your Wednesday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, October 20:
Expect light rain from lunch to dinner. Then, skies will clear.
We will have mild temperatures today. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
A quick hit of rain is in the forecast today. Expect morning fog and sunny conditions on Thursday.
Friday through the weekend will be rainy and cooler into next week.
