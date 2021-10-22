Rain today, showers Saturday and more rain Sunday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Rain, rain and more rain!

That’s what you can expect over the next few days.

We’re already seeing showers today, which will continue into the afternoon. We will, though, see a drier on Saturday.

Fri Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • A soggy afternoon is expected
  • But, the rain will taper off later tonight
  • Saturday will be mostly dry
  • But the rain returns on Sunday

Fri Mid 4 Things

A series of storms moving over us begins today with afternoon rain, then afternoon showers Saturday and more rain on Sunday.

Monday brings scattered showers with more rain Tuesday.

Our temperatures will linger in the low to mid 50s.

Fri Planning 7 Day

