Rain today, showers Saturday and more rain Sunday – Mark

Rain, rain and more rain!

That’s what you can expect over the next few days.

We’re already seeing showers today, which will continue into the afternoon. We will, though, see a drier on Saturday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

A soggy afternoon is expected

But, the rain will taper off later tonight

Saturday will be mostly dry

But the rain returns on Sunday

A series of storms moving over us begins today with afternoon rain, then afternoon showers Saturday and more rain on Sunday.

Monday brings scattered showers with more rain Tuesday.

Our temperatures will linger in the low to mid 50s.