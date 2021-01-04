Welcome to a soggy, windy Monday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for January 4:

  • Rain then winds today
  • Mountain snow
  • Mild start to the week
  • Rain/snow Wednesday

Mon 4am Things[1]

Expect rain and windy conditions through this afternoon.

Mon Day Planner[1]

Temperatures are mild statewide.

Mon Highs[1]

Expect rain in the lower elevations ending around 4:00 p.m. with some heavy mountain snow. Gusty winds follow with a dry Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another day of rain with mountain snow and then drying out and cooling for the end of the week.

Mon 4 Day[1]

