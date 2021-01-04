Welcome to a soggy, windy Monday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for January 4:
- Rain then winds today
- Mountain snow
- Mild start to the week
- Rain/snow Wednesday
Expect rain and windy conditions through this afternoon.
Temperatures are mild statewide.
Expect rain in the lower elevations ending around 4:00 p.m. with some heavy mountain snow. Gusty winds follow with a dry Tuesday.
Wednesday will be another day of rain with mountain snow and then drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.