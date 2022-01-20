Morning rain turns to dry, breezy conditions this afternoon – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Snow is expected to fall on area mountains until noon.

Thu Advisory

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, January 20:

  • Morning rain
  • Breezy afternoon
  • Temperatures will be above average this weekend
  • Dry and mild conditions next week

Thu Am 4 Things

Morning rain turns to clouds this afternoon.

Thu Plan

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.

Thu Highs

We will have clouds and mild temperatures overnight.

The weekend will be cloudy and mild. These conditions will continue through all of next week.

Thu 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories