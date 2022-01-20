Morning rain turns to dry, breezy conditions this afternoon – Mark

Snow is expected to fall on area mountains until noon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, January 20:

Morning rain

Breezy afternoon

Temperatures will be above average this weekend

Dry and mild conditions next week

Morning rain turns to clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.

We will have clouds and mild temperatures overnight.

The weekend will be cloudy and mild. These conditions will continue through all of next week.