Rain this morning dies down in the afternoon -Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After some overnight rain showers, the wet weather will take a trip south for the afternoon, meaning we’ll see things dry out around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Areas north of town will dry out too while scattered rain will continue past lunchtime over the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie. Temperatures are quite mild this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s and will reach the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon.

We’ll spend the night with widespread fog and temperatures in the upper 30s. We’ll be in between weather systems tonight with the next round of rain coming on Saturday. We’ll see scattered rain showers continue into Sunday morning with more possible on Monday. The highest chance of rain this weekend will be on Saturday evening. All the while temperatures will be extremely warm for late November. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 50s. That’s October weather! There’s no big cool-down in sight either. We’ll stay warmer than average with most if not all wet weather staying rain deep into next week.