Rain starts this afternoon, cool this weekend and snow possible on Sunday – Mark

Welcome to a rainy Thursday.

Today will be a good day to stay indoors and kick on the fireplace.

We’ll see rain come into the region this afternoon and continue into Friday morning.

Here are your 4 Things To Know:

A windy morning will turn into rain

That rain continues through Friday morning, but we will see some clouds and sun

Cooler weather is on tap for the weekend

Possible snow on Sunday

We’re seeing well above average temperatures for today.

A low moving down the coast is causing winds and then rain this afternoon and evening.

We will dry out Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday moving in from the south.