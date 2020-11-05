Rain starts this afternoon, cool this weekend and snow possible on Sunday – Mark
Welcome to a rainy Thursday.
Today will be a good day to stay indoors and kick on the fireplace.
We’ll see rain come into the region this afternoon and continue into Friday morning.
Here are your 4 Things To Know:
- A windy morning will turn into rain
- That rain continues through Friday morning, but we will see some clouds and sun
- Cooler weather is on tap for the weekend
- Possible snow on Sunday
We’re seeing well above average temperatures for today.
A low moving down the coast is causing winds and then rain this afternoon and evening.
We will dry out Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday moving in from the south.
