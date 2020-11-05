Rain starts this afternoon, cool this weekend and snow possible on Sunday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to a rainy Thursday.

Today will be a good day to stay indoors and kick on the fireplace.

We’ll see rain come into the region this afternoon and continue into Friday morning.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

Here are your 4 Things To Know:

  • A windy morning will turn into rain
  • That rain continues through Friday morning, but we will see some clouds and sun
  • Cooler weather is on tap for the weekend
  • Possible snow on Sunday

Thu 4 Things Updated[1]

We’re seeing well above average temperatures for today.

Thu Highs[1]

A low moving down the coast is causing winds and then rain this afternoon and evening.

We will dry out Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday moving in from the south.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.