Rain showers and gusty winds expected to continue into Monday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw active weather across the region on Sunday. Many areas saw rain showers, thunderstorms, and even some snow.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: We have the possibility for more rain heading into tonight as well as thunderstorms. Winds will remain breezy across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/KrdPhgxjFB — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 30, 2020

It looks like Sunday won’t be the last of it. We are expecting additional rain showers heading into Monday along with wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas.

Not only will we see significant mountain snow during the next few days, we'll also see the possibility of gusty winds on Monday. Here is our latest wind forecast from late Monday morning into mid-afternoon. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/3Xd45EISpR — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 29, 2020

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Our highs will be in the 50's and 60's across the region, but we're expecting ran showers and even some mountain snow in the forecast. We'll also have gusty winds up to 50 mph in some areas. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/zLLkmVVVGB — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 30, 2020

The potential for wet weather is expected to continue Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition, we’re also going to see cooler conditions across the region. Our high’s will stick around in the 40’s for most of the week Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

