Rain showers and gusty winds expected to continue into Monday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw active weather across the region on Sunday. Many areas saw rain showers, thunderstorms, and even some snow.
It looks like Sunday won’t be the last of it. We are expecting additional rain showers heading into Monday along with wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas.
The potential for wet weather is expected to continue Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition, we’re also going to see cooler conditions across the region. Our high’s will stick around in the 40’s for most of the week Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
