Rain, rain is here to stay! Get ready for more on the way – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – There was no shortage of wet weather on Saturday in the Inland Northwest! We had widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. It even snowed up in the passes.
Expect another day of cooler temperatures across the region. Most places will stay in the 50s and 60s. We also have another round of much needed rain on the way for our Sunday.
Timing will vary depending on where you live. Coeur d’alene could see rain as early as 1 p.m. We’re expecting that wet weather to start a bit later in Spokane. If you have any errands or outdoor activities planned, make sure to get them done early!
Get ready for more rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast. As of right now, it looks like some places could even see some rain/snow mix as early as Tuesday.