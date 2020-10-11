Rain, rain is here to stay! Get ready for more on the way – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – There was no shortage of wet weather on Saturday in the Inland Northwest! We had widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. It even snowed up in the passes.

SATELLITE/RADAR: It's been a wet Saturday across the region. Not only are we seeing rain and isolated thunderstorms, but we're also getting SNOW up in the passes! Be careful and make sure to drive safely. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/MUaePUJxYe — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 11, 2020

Expect another day of cooler temperatures across the region. Most places will stay in the 50s and 60s. We also have another round of much needed rain on the way for our Sunday.

SUNDAY PLANNER: If you have errands to run or just want to go for a run — make sure to head out in the morning/ early afternoon! We have another round of wet weather on the way. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/gDD0QfIAen — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 11, 2020

Timing will vary depending on where you live. Coeur d’alene could see rain as early as 1 p.m. We’re expecting that wet weather to start a bit later in Spokane. If you have any errands or outdoor activities planned, make sure to get them done early!

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Expect that wet weather to stick around for a few more days. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s heading into next week. Some areas could even see a bit of rain/snow mix on Tuesday. Are you ready?! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/F4jpBR1fiX — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 11, 2020

Get ready for more rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast. As of right now, it looks like some places could even see some rain/snow mix as early as Tuesday.