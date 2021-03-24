Winter returns: rain, snow and gusty winds – Mark
Rain showers start this morning and into the afternoon.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, March 24:
- Rain/snow today
- Gusty southwest winds
- Showers possible into Thursday
- Sunshine for Friday
Today’s high temperatures are below average.
Thursday will be cloudy and mild with an afternoon showers possible. Then, expect clouds and warmer conditions Friday and into the weekend with a cold front Sunday evening. That will bring showers and gusty winds into Monday morning.
