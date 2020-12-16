Rain moves in tonight and then clouds and mild for Thursday – Mark

Rain is on the way for this evening and some mountain snow for all you skiers and snowboarders!

Wed 40 Things[1]

The rain is expected to move in around dinner time, so about 7 p.m.

Wed Dayplanner[1]

Clouds and mild conditions are on tap today with rain continuing through early Thursday morning. Thursday looks to be warmer and cloudy with chances of rain/snow Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be windy with rain and drying Monday afternoon.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

Here’s a look at our warming trend. The white line is our average high for this time of year.

Wed Temp Trend[1]

