Rain moves in tonight and then clouds and mild for Thursday – Mark
Rain is on the way for this evening and some mountain snow for all you skiers and snowboarders!
The rain is expected to move in around dinner time, so about 7 p.m.
Clouds and mild conditions are on tap today with rain continuing through early Thursday morning. Thursday looks to be warmer and cloudy with chances of rain/snow Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be windy with rain and drying Monday afternoon.
Here’s a look at our warming trend. The white line is our average high for this time of year.
