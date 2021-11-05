Rain moves in this afternoon, continues this weekend – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the rest of your Friday:

Dry start today

Afternoon showers

Rain this weekend

Showers next week

Afternoon rain is expected today.

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s.

Highs tomorrow will be average with scattered showers expected.

Several fronts will be on the move bringing rain this afternoon and more showers Saturday.

We will have seasonal temperatures all next week with rain possible as well.

Some Valley snow is possible Wednesday morning.