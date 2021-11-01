Rain moves in Monday night – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at the rest of your Monday:

Mon Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 1 include:

  • Sunshine today
  • Showers tonight
  • More rain Thursday
  • Expect a cloudy week

Mon Mid 4 Things

Temperatures will be above average and conditions will be sunny today.

Mon Highs

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s tomorrow.

Mon Tue Highs

Today will be sunny and mild with rain moving in later this evening. The rain will stick around until Tuesday morning.

It will be cloudy and mild Tuesday and into the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Thursday.

Mon Planning 7

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories