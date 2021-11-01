Rain moves in Monday night – Mark

Here’s a look at the rest of your Monday:

Your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 1 include:

Sunshine today

Showers tonight

More rain Thursday

Expect a cloudy week

Temperatures will be above average and conditions will be sunny today.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s tomorrow.

Today will be sunny and mild with rain moving in later this evening. The rain will stick around until Tuesday morning.

It will be cloudy and mild Tuesday and into the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Thursday.