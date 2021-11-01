Rain moves in Monday night – Mark
Here’s a look at the rest of your Monday:
Your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 1 include:
- Sunshine today
- Showers tonight
- More rain Thursday
- Expect a cloudy week
Temperatures will be above average and conditions will be sunny today.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s tomorrow.
Today will be sunny and mild with rain moving in later this evening. The rain will stick around until Tuesday morning.
It will be cloudy and mild Tuesday and into the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Thursday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.